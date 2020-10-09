Death Notices Friday 9th October, 2020

Helen Dunne nee Gardiner

Hawthorn Place, Claybaun Road and formerly of Rathnamagh, Co. Mayo. Mass for Helen Dunne will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. Mass will be streamed live online on the Knocknacarra Parish Church Webcam. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Cathy Glennon nee Larkin

Camcloon, Ballydangan, Athlone, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moore tomorrow Saturday for private mass for Cathy Glennon at 12, for family. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Josephine also known as Josie Coyne nee Shiel

Rakerin, Gort. Mass for Josie Coyne will take place tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Support. Mass will be streamed live online on the Kilbeacanty Old and New facebook page and Gort Parish Facebook page.

Teresa Sweeney nee Lee

formerly of Headford and Drumcondra, Dublin. Mass for Teresa Sweeney will take place privately today at 10 in Corpus Christi Church, Dublin. Private cremation to follow in Glasnevin Crematorium. Mass will be streamed live online. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice.

Anna O’Coinne nee Moore

Taylors Hill and formerly of Edenderry, Co. Offaly. Mass for Anna O’Coinne will take place privately today at 11 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass will be streamed live online on Salthill Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Martin Hardiman

Cloughanover, Headford. Mass for Martin Hardiman will take place privately today at 12:30 in St. Marys Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. House private, by request.