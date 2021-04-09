Death Notices Friday 9th April 2021

print

John also known as Johnny McDermott

Brendanstown, Clonfert, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave his residence tomorrow Saturday at 11:30 to arrive at Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert for private mass for Johnny McDermott at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on http://www.churchservices.tv/clonfert and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.

Eoghan Ryan

The Ives, Montpellier Terrace. Mass for Eoghan Ryan being broadcast from 11am this morning via the recorded link https://youtu.be/O7fr9s5KlSl. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care Galway Hospice.

Carmel Power nee Carrig

Abbey, Loughrea and formerly of Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Removal from her residence tomorrow Saturday at 2:30 to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for private mass for Carmel Power at 4. Mass will be streamed live online on the Shannon Crematorium webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Alan Curley

Dun na Mara, Renmore. Mass for Alan Curley will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Mass will be streamed live online on the Renmore Parish Church website. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.