Death Notices Friday 8th November, 2019

Ita Rooney nee McInerney

Deerpark, Athenry. Private reposal at her home tomorrow Saturday. Reposing again on Sunday in Kiltullagh Church from 12:15 followed by mass for Ita Rooney at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Sr Anne Flynn

L.S.U Wales and formerly of Mount Carmel Road, Loughrea. Mass for Si Anne Flynn in the Carmelite Abbey Loughrea tomorrow Saturday at 11.

Fr Martin Keane

Ballinacloughy, Maree, Oranmore and St. Marys Nursing Home, Shantalla Road. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Fr. Martin Keane tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery, Maree, Oranmore.

Brendan J. Galvin

Clybaun Heights and formerly of Attymon. Reposing at St. Anthonys Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the Church. Mass for Brendan J. Galvin tomorrow Saturday at 9:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Paddy Joe also known as PJ Vahey

Kilshanvey, Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Conleths Church, Kilconly. Mass for PJ Vahey tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Dr. Thomas Connolly

Nurnberg, Germany and formerly of Fursey Road, Shantalla. Mass for Dr. Thomas Connolly tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road followed by interment of ashes in Forthill Cemetery.

Bernadette Lynch nee McLaughlin

Kingston, Taylors Hill and formerly of Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 6. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for mass for Bernadette Lynch at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Susan also known as Sue O’Riordan nee Rogers

Sandyvale, Headford Road and formerly of Tramore, Waterford. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Sue O’Riordan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Cunningham

Togher, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Mary Cunningham tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Care, UHG.

Edward also known as Eddie Fahy

St Martins, Ballyminogue, Scariff, Co. Clare. Mass for Eddie Fahy today at 11:30 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Scariff. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Moynoe, Scariff. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Brendans Community Nursing Unit and Palliative Care Suite, Loughrea.

Kathleen Reilly

The Waterfront. Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Kathleen Reilly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Ray Moylan

Liss, Headford. Mass for Ray Moylan today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Ability West.

Nora Collins

Grattan Park, Salthill and formerly of Farm, Williamstown. Mass for Nora Collins today at 12 in St. Thérese, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Moore cemetery, Williamstown.