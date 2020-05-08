Death Notices Friday 8th May, 2020

Margaret Ita Doyle nee Lynch

Chesire, England and formerly of Clondine, Kilbeacanty. Mass will take place privately, today at 4 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Private funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Margaret Ita Doyle’s life will be held at a later date.

Theresa Evers nee Doyle

St. Marys Avenue, Taylors Hill and formerly of Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Private family wake has taken place. Memorial mass in celebration of Theresa Evers’ life will be held at a later date. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Women’s Aid.

Tom Buckley

Woodmount, Ballinalsoe. Mass for Tom Buckley will take place privately, today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Gerard also known as Gerry McCullagh

Ros Ard, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of Omagh, Co.Tyrone. Mass for Gerry McCullagh will take place privately, this morning at 11.30 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, for family only. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on knocknacarraparish.ie