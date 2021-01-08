Death Notices Friday 8th January 2021

print

Madeline Walsh

Billamore, Oughterard. Mass for Madeline Walsh will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcumin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Mary Neylon nee McGoff

Rathorpe House, Tubber, Co. Clare. Mass for Mary Neylon will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11 in All Saints Church, Boston, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick also known as Paddy Delaney

Monard, Turloughmore. Mass for Paddy Delaney will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 1 in The Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donation, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Finbarr Lillis

Devon Park, Salthill. Mass for Finbarr Lillis will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11 in The Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass will be streamed live online on the church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers Galway.

Tommie Keane

Roo, Craughwell and formerly of Shefield, England. Mass for Tommie Keane will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Colman’s Craughwell webcam.

Mary also known as Mae Murray

Castleboy, Kilchreest, Loughrea and Sandymount, Dublin. Mass for Mae Murray will take place privately today at 2:30 in The Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Sean Dolan

Ballinahown, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave his home today at 11:40 to arrive at St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim, for private mass for Sean Dolan at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim Cemetery.