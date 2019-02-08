Death Notices Friday 8th February, 2019

Mary Treacy nee O’Connor

Ballygar Road, Mountbellew. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Mary Treacy tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Robert Murray

Whitestrand Avenue. Funeral service for Robert Murray will take place at St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Lombard Street this morning at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit.

Thomas also known as Tommy Curran

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ashe Road, Shantalla. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Tommy Curran tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Christopher also known as Christy Daniels

Kilmeen Cross and formerly of Bride Street, Loughrea and Sutton Road, Plaistow, UK. Mass for Christy Daniels today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Stephen Conroy

Grenwich, England and formerly of Tiernakill, Maam. Reposing at Maam Valley Community Funeral Home this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Mass for Stephen Conroy tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery, Maam.