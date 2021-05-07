Death Notices Friday 7th May 2021

print

Michael Ward

67 Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Removal from Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Saturday morning at 10:30 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for private family mass for Michael Ward at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Gerard Matthews

Crestwood, Coolough Road and formerly of Eyre Street and High Wycombe, U.K. Mass for Gerard Matthews will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in the Church of the Resurection, Ballinfoyle. Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/vQ1PUloo06k. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Joe Collevy

Cloonfarries, Mountbellew. Private mass for Joe Collevy will take place today at 12 in St. Marys Church, Mountbellew. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paul Flynn

Ardcarn, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege will leave his home today to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe for private mass for Paul Flynn at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Family flowers only, by request.