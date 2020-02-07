Death Notices Friday 7th February, 2020

Peter Fahy

Ballinacregg, Carnmore, Oranmore. Reposing at Síoraíocht within the grounds of Claregalway Church tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 6.30. Mass for Peter Fahy on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Sr. Máire also known as Isidore Cahill

Stella Maria, Taylors Hill and formerly of Craughwell. Reposing at Stella Maria on Sunday from 3 until 6. Removal on Monday to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Sr. Máire Cahill at 11. Funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery.

Patricia also known as Pat Meagher O’Flynn

Knocknacarra and formerly Oaklands, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Pat Meagher O’Flynn tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Michael Cosgrove

Coolourty, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Michael Cosgrove tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Killererin.

Nellie Durack nee Rafferty

Cloonoolia, Mountshannon. Reposing at St. Josephs Funeral Home, Whitegate this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Caimin’s Church, Mountshannon. Mass for Nellie Durack tomorrow Saturday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Moynoe, Scariff.

Sr. Lucia Donohoe

Convent of Mercy, Mater Hospital, Dublin. Reposing at the Mater Hospital Chapel today from 4 with mass at 5. Mass for Sr. Lucia Donohoe tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mercy cemetery, Inchicore.

Molly Faherty nee Clarke

Clynagh, Carraroe and formerly of Eyrecourt. Reposing at her home in Clynagh, Carraroe all day today with Rosary at 9. Mass for Molly Faherty tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Séipéal Mhic Dara, Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice, Palliative Care Services.

Durkan Forde

Corrib Park and formerly of St. Brendan’s Ave, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Durkan Forde tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Western Alzheimers Association.

Josephine Quinn nee Connern

Athenry Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Josephine Quinn tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam branch of M.S Society.

John Feeney

Cleveland , England and formerly of Seanaghurrain, Spiddal.Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal. Mass for John Feeney tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin.