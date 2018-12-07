Death Notices Friday 7th December, 2018.

Michael also known as Mickey Donohue

Dolphin Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Sunday for mass for Mickey Donohue at 12. Funeral afterwards to The Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Nellie Scullion nee Hession

Cashla, Athenry. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Nellie Scullion at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, ICU, UHG.

Mattie Broderick

Brogue, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Mattie Broderick tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery.

John Finnegan

Hawthorn Drive, Renmore. Reposing at the family home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore for mass for John Finnegan at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Jeremiah also known as Gerry Keehan

Balinruan, Crusheen, Co. Clare. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Ballinruan Church. Mass for Jerry Keehan tomorrow Saturday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Michael Halligan

Galway Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Michael Halligan tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Association Ireland.

Elizabeth also known as Betty Forde nee Robinson

Ballingarry, Kilchreest, Loughrea and formerly of Shangarry. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 7:30. Removal at 9:30 to Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Mass for Betty Forde tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Kilchreest. Family flowers only, by request.

Maura McDaid nee Kelly

Aileach, 2 Caheronaun Park, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Maura McDaid tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey, Loughrea.

John also known as Johnny McEvaddy

Brodella, Shrule and formerly of Houndswood Cross, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Craddock’s Funeral Home, Shrule this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Shrule. Mass for Johnny McEvaddy tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Shrule Cemetery.