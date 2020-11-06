Death Notices Friday 6th November, 2020

Michael also known as Mike Hennelly

Lurgan, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave Ballinasloe tomorrow Saturday to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra, for mass for Mike Hennelly at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. John’s Ward, Portiuncula Hospital.

Christine Kenny nee Kerrigan

Ballyglass, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Christine Kenny will take place tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary Scahill

York, England and formerly of Ballinacregg, Corofin, Tuam. Mass for Mary Scahill will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on Corofin Belclare Parish Webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.

Des Mulrooney

Lacklea, Barna and formerly of Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Mass for Des Mulrooney will take place privately today at 12 in Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Martin and Tom Oliver

Claddagh. Mass for Martin and Tom Oliver will take place privately this morning at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the R.N.L.I.

Mary O’Donnell nee McDonagh

Emmet Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Fairhill Road, Claddagh. Mass for Mary O’Donnell will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11 in The Holy Family Church, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Brian Traynor

High Street, Ballygar. Funeral cortege will leave his residence today for mass for Brian Traynor at 12 in St. Marys Church, Ballygar, for family. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.