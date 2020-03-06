Death Notices Friday 6th March, 2020

Davy Ward

87 St. Columbas Place and late of Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at O’Reillys Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore tomorrow Saturday from 4.30 until rosary at 6.30. Reposing again at Burns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam on Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Davy Ward on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Bridie Stronge nee Dwyer

Loyola, Caltralea, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe tomorrow Saturday from 2.30. Removal at 5.30 to St. Teresas Church, Killure. Mass for Bridie Stronge on Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy McWalter

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Jimmy McWalter tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Shannon Ward, UCHG, Galway.

James also known as Jim Greaney

Gortnaboha, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Iomar’s Church, Killimordaly. Mass for Jim Greaney tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Niall Keaney

46 Retreat Park. Athlone. Grandson of Mary Murray, Clarinbridge. Reposing at his residence this afternoon from 4 until 8. Mass for Niall Keaney tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Athlone. Funeral afterwards to Coosan cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to South Westmeath Hospice.

Patrick Gorham

Ballyconneely, Connemara. Reposing at Chapel of Rest, Ballyconneely this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely. Mass for Patrick Gorham tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballyconneely cemetery.

Fr. Seán Lyons

formerly of Abbey Duniry and Shragh, Woodford. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this afternoon from 4. Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Fr. Seán Lyons tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the church grounds.

Gabriel Dillon

3 Brookfield Rise, Ballycue, Geashill, Co. Offaly and formerly of Rhode Island, Rhode, Co. Offaly and Loughrea. Removal this morning to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Gabriel Dillon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea.