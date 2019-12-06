Death Notices Friday 6th December , 2019

Patsy Lally

Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 7. Mass for Patsy Lally on Sunday at 1 in St. Iomar’s Church, Killimordaly. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Eugene also known as Gene Egan

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing in Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street on Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Gene Egan on Monday at 10. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oncology Department, UHG.

Teresa Forde nee Callanan

Dunsandle, Kiltulla, Athenry. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 3 until 5. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken, Loughrea on Sunday for mass for Teresa Forde at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken local Cemetery. House strictly private on Sunday morning by request.

Nora Igoe nee Naughton

Ardnasodan, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin. Mass for Nora Igoe tomorrowd Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery

Mary Egan nee Lawless

Moorefield, Eircourt. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre on the grounds of the Church today from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Egan tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Christ the King Church, Quansborra. Funeral afterwards to Quansborra Cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice and Oncology Department, Portiuncla Hospital.

Jane Power

Flaskagh, Kiltevna, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5 until 8. Removal to her home. Mass for Jane Power tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Kiltevna. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning.

Sean Casey

Ard Aoibhinn, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5.30 to 7.30. Mass for Sean Casey tomorrow Saturday at 11 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Francis Staunton

Mayfield House, Tuam and formerly of Cormhill, Kilteely and Keylogues, Garbally, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the Cathedral of Assumption. Mass for Francis Staunton tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilteely Cemetery, Co. Limerick.

Margaret Slyman nee Martin

Curracoolia, Ballyforan, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan this evening from 5.30 to 8.15. Removal from her home tomorrow Saturday to St. Josephs Church, Ballyforan for mass for Margaret Slyman at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Dysart Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to patient comfort fund, Portiuncula Hospital.