Death Notices Friday 5th June, 2020

Gerard also known as Red Kerins

Finavarra, Burrin, Co. Clare. Mass will take place privately on Sunday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, New Quay. Private funeral afterwards to Killeen Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Red Kerins life will be held at a later date. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to R.L.N.I.

Kathleen Potter nee O’Connell

Clonfad, Oldtown, Athlone, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Kathleen Potter will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Clonfad. Private funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Tommy Harte

Clonkeen, Athenry. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 11:30 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle, Athenry. Private funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Tommy Harte’s life will be held at a later date.

Patrick Lee

Clydagh, Headford and formerly of Gael Carraig Park, Newcastle. Mass for Patrick Lee will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Marys Church, Claran, for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Carrgin Cemetery.

Mícheál Faherty

Killagoola, Moycullen. Mass for Mícheál Faherty will take place privately, today in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Private funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Moycullen Parish Webcam.