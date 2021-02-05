Death Notices Friday 5th February 2021

print

Mary Josephine also known as Josie Burke

Baile Doite, Moycullen. Mass for Josie Burke will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 12 in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Tony Barrett

Emerson Avenue, Salthill and formerly of Fr. Griffin Road and Roscommon. Mass for Tony Barrett will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 11. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Fahy nee O’Neill

Ardgaineen, Corrandulla. Removal from her home tomorrow Saturday at 11:15 to St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla for private mass for Mary Fahy at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Michelle Diver

Glenavon Drive, Ballybane. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane tomorrow Saturday for private mass for Michelle Diver at 10. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Joseph also known as Josie Hanrahan

Lough Cutra, Gort. Mass for Josie Hanrahan will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private, by request.

Michael Organ

Tooreen, Ballinderreen and formerly of Cahersherkin, Ennistymon, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will leave his home in Tooreen tomorrow Saturday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Colmans Church, Ballinderreen, for mass for Michael Organ at 1, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on Ballinderreen and Kinvara parishes facebook page. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium at 3. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.