Death Notices Friday 4th October, 2019

Anne Lohan nee Kelly

Ballyhard, Glenamaddy and Brooklodge Nursing Home and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe in her 90th year. Reposing at Divillys Funeral Home, Glenamaddy tomorrow Saturday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Anne Lohan on Sunday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Creggs Road, Glenamaddy. House private.

John also known as Johnny Gannon

Lerhin, Clonberne, Ballinasloe in his 95th year. Reposing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Funeral Home, Clonberne this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Clonberne Church. Mass for Johnny Gannon tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy Hennessy

Woodfield, Ballycrissane, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor (H53 YD36) this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Jimmy Hennessy tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Quansboro Church (H53 NH39). Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Murphy

Hall Green, Birmingham and formerly of Ahane, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Josephs Church, Kilkerrin. Mass for Paddy Murphy tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Anthony Reynolds

Southhampton, England and formerly of Castle Street, Dunmore. Arriving at St. Nicholas Church, Dunmore from Knock Airport this evening. Mass for Anthony Reynolds tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Nicholas Church, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

