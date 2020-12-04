Death Notices Friday 4th December 2020

print

Walter Henry

Ballyweela, Cloghans Hill, Tuam. Removal from his home on Sunday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Carras, for private mass for Walter Henry at 9:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary Cloherty

Cloughscoilte, Barna. Reposing at her home tomorrow Saturday from 10:30. Removal at 12:30 to the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna for mass for Mary Cloherty at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on the Barna Furbo Church facebook page and parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Curran

South Park Terrace, Grattan Road, Claddagh. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Augustines Church, Middle Street for private mass for Paddy Curran at 1. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery.

Elisabeth also known as Bessie Treacy nee Flaherty

Dangan, Tuam. In her 90th year. Mass for Bessie Treacy will take place privately today at 12 in St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Thomas Murphy

The Ferry, Kilbeg, Headford. Removal from his home tomorrow Saturday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Claran for mass for Thomas Murphy at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Rita Fahey nee McCarthy

Carragh, Gort and formerly of McCarthy’s, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Rita Fahey will take place privately today at 1:30 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Support Centre.