Death Notices Friday 3rd July, 2020 9:00am

Patrick also known as Paukie Higgins

Carnmore, Oranmore. Reposing at his home in Carnmore Cross. Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway for mass for Paukie Higgins at 1. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Kearns Lurgan

Killoran, Ballinasloe. Mass for Michael Kearns will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Killoran. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Joseph also known as Joe Larkin

Chingford, London and formerly of Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Mass for Joe Larkin will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Braintrust UK.

Teresa Gilmore nee Brannelly

Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of Ballinacourty, Maree, Oranmore. Mass for Teresa Gilmore will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio.