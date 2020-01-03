Death Notices Friday 3rd January, 2020

George Bradley

Wallscourt, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Kilrickle. Mass for George Bradley on Sunday at 1. Private cremation to follow. House private on Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

Maisie Coen nee Greaney

Garra, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colmans Room adjoining St. Colmans Church, Corofin tomorrow Saturday from 4. Removal at 7 to her home. Mass for Maisie Coen on Sunday at 1 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Patrick also known as Pat Monaghan

Lenamore, Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. In his 73rd year. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Newcastle Church, Athenry. Mass for Pat Monaghan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery.

Delia May McHugh nee Kelly

Castletown, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Removal to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Delia May McHugh tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery, Milltown.

Ellie Dermody nee McDonagh

Brooklawn, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5 until 8. Removal to her home. Mass for Ellie Dermody tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Conleths Church, Kilconly. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

David Devaney

Brockagh, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street entrance, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to St. Patricks Church, Cortoon. Mass for David Devaney tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Mary Maughan

37 Camillaun Park, Newcastle. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Mary Maughan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Gerry Curley

Brierfield, Moylough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Gerry Curley tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Breda Howley nee Carew

Mount Street, Claremorris and formerly of Mervue. Reposing at Donnellans Funeral Home, Lower James Street, Claremorris this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colmans Church, Claremorris. Mass for Breda Howley tomorrow Saturday at 11. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Beaumount Foundation, St. Brigids Ward.

Anne Marie Power nee Keary

Ballycar Road, Newmarket-On- Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of Killimor. Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Newmarket On Fergus this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Newmarket On Fergus. Mass for Anne Marie Power tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Fenloe Cemetery.

Peter Healy

Taughboy, Ballyforan, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Dempseys Funeral Home, Ballyforan this evening from 5.30 until 8. Removal to the Church of Christ the Good Sheperd, Four Roads. Mass for Peter Healy tomorrow Saturday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Taughboy Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Roscommon Parkinsons Association.