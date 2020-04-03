Death Notices Friday 3rd April, 2020

Michael McDonagh

Coismeig Mór, Furbo. Private mass tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Private funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Memorial mass for Michael McDonagh will be held at a later date.

William also known as Willy Duggan

Kiniska, Claregalway. Private funeral will take place, for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Willy Duggan’s life will be held at a later date.

David Curley

Lavally, Gort. Private mass tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Memorial mass for David Curley will be held at a later date.

Bridie Nolan

St. James Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Bohermore. Private family mass and funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Bridie Nolan’s life will be held in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue at a later date.

Triona Rabbitte

7 Abbey Trinity, Tuam and formerly of Abbey Road, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Private funeral will take place in Abbey Cemetery today. Memorial mass for Triona Rabbitte will be held at a later date.

Mary Clune

Mervue and formerly of Quinn, Co. Clare. Private funeral will take place. Memorial mass in celebration of Mary Clune’s life will be held at a later date.