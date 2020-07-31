Death Notices Friday 31st July, 2020

Maureen Madden nee McLoughlin

Derry, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today. Private removal to St. Josephs Church, Kilkerrin tomorrow Saturday for mass for Maureen Madden at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery.

Kevin Nolan

Hermitage, Ballygar. Reposing privately, for family only. Mass will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will travel from Kevin Nolan’s residence tomorrow Saturday to arrive at St. Marys Church, Ballygar for funeral mass. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Margaret Forde nee Stankard

Woodpark, Portumna. Mass for Margaret Forde will take place privately, today at 11 in St. Brigit’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Portumna Parish Facebook page.

Bernard also known as Bernie Divilly

Galway Road, Monivea. Mass will take place privately, today at 12:30 in the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Bernard Divilly’s life will be held at a later date.