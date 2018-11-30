Death Notices Friday 30th November, 2018

Michael also known as Mike Naughton

Shanclough, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow Saturday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Mike Naughton on Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Tommy Lally

Kingsland, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiner’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Saturday from 6 until 8. Arriving at 12:15 on Sunday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Tommy Lally at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Michael Flanagan

Roveagh, Kilcolgan and formerly of Castletown, Gort. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Roveagh Church. Mass for Michael Flanagan tomorrow Saturday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Roveagh Cemetery.

Clodagh Dunleavy nee Walshe

95 Devon Park, Salthill. Reposing at the family home today from 4. Removal at 7 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Clodagh Dunleavy tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Ronald Stead

Ballydonnellan, Currandulla and formerly of Huddersfield, Yorkshire, England. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Ronald Stead tomorrow Saturday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 2. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kerse nee O’ Shaughnessy

Monksfield, Craughwell and formerly of Skehana, Peterswell. Reposing at the family home this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Mary Kerse tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Team, Galway. One way traffic system in place, entry via Creggs Cross.