Death Notices Friday 2nd October, 2020

Mary Lynott nee Heverin

Cortoon Road, Tuam. Mass for Mary Lynott will take place tomorrow Saturday at 2:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery.

Kevin Cooney

Carnmore Cross, Oranmore. Removal to the Church of The Assumption and St. James, Claregalway via Carnmore Cross tomorrow Saturday for mass for Kevin Cooney at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Esther Geraghty nee Keane

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ballyglass, Ardrahan. Mass for Esther Geraghty will take place this morning at 11:30 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online. Donations, if desired to St. Joseph’s Special School, go fund me playground fund.

Maggie McGinley

Slí Burca, Ballymoneen Road and Claremont Park, Circular Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 6:30, for family and relatives. Removal tomorrow Saturday to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road for private mass for Maggie McGinley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.