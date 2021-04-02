Death Notices Friday 2nd April 2021

print

Patrick also known as Paddy Haverty

Meelick Beg, Lavally, Tuam. Liturgy service for Paddy Haverty will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Western Alzheimers.

Mary Grealish nee Mulryan

Brierhill, Castlegar. Funeral cortege will leave her home today at 10:45 to arrive at Lisheen cemetery for interment for Mary Grealish at 11. Mass for will take place on Tuesday at 12:30 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass will be streamed live online on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-columba and broadcast on parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team of the Galway Hospice.

Barry Ryan

Masonbrook, Loughrea and formerly of Clonfert. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea today for private funeral service for Barry Ryan at 12, for family only. Funeral service will be streamed live online on https://loughreacathedral.ie/ or on https://www.churchservices.tv/loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private, by request.