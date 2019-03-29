Death Notices Friday 29th March, 2019.

Agnes Costello nee Broderick

Cloncona, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 8. Mass for Agnes Costello on Sunday at 11:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

John Strain also known as Seán Ó Srutháin

Kilroe East, Inverin and Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Mass for Seán Ó Srutháin today at 12 in Knock Church. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin.

Billy Kilroy

Clonkell, Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Funeral Home, Clonberne this evening from 5:30 until 8. Mass for Billy Kilroy tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society and Galway Hospice.

Maureen Owens

St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5:45. Removal at 6:45 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Maureen Owens tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Gabriel Murray

Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tullira, Ardrahan. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey for mass for Gabriel Murray at 11. Funeral afterwards to Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Blanchardstown Hospital Society.

Brigadier General Patrick Keogh

50 Rockbarton Park, Salthill. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Brigadier General Patrick Keogh at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private tomorrow, Saturday morning, and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Parkinson’s Association.