Death Notices Friday 29th January 2021

print

Rita Tyrell nee Duffy

Palmyra Park and formerly of Mervue. Mass for Rita Tyrell will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Anne also known as Annie McCullagh nee Dooley SRN RMN

Tulla Road, Lifford, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Ballyglunin and Manchester. Mass for Annie McCullagh will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 2:30 in St. Josephs Church,Ennis. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Josephs Church Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Drumcliffe Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Anam Cara Bereaved Parents Association.

Nora Greally

Ballinacloughy, Maree,Oranmore. Mass for Nora Greally will take place privately this morning at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Maree. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary also known as May Kelly nee Corless

Dublin Road, Tuam and formerly of Castlehackett, Belclare. In her 97th year. Mass for Mary Kelly will take place privately today at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on farewell films.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio.