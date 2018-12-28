Death Notices Friday 28th December, 2018

Edward McKiernan

Claremount, Oughterard and formerly of Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 6. Mass for Edward McKiernan tomorrow Saturday at 10.30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association.

Sean Kennedy

Cloughoola, Peterswell. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 6 to St. Thomas Church, Peterswell. Mass for Sean Kennedy on Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.

Kathleen Ward nee Joyce, formerly Small

Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Kathleen Ward tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

John Farrington

Two Mile Ditch, Castlegar and formerly Killererin. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for John Farrington tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.