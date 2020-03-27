Death Notices Friday 27th March, 2020

Lucy Naughton nee Roche

Garbally Drive, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral will take place. A memorial mass in celebration of Lucy Naughton’s life will be held at a later date.

Teresa Nangle

Cloonmore, Tuam. Private mass and cremation for Teresa Nangle will take place tomorrow Saturday. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Tuam Cancer Care.

Pauline O’Reilly nee Molloy

Bridge Street, Oughterard. Private mass for Pauline O’Reilly tomorrow Saturday at 11 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Private funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Michael O’Connor

Curraghmore, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing privately at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry today. Private mass for Michael O’Connor tomorrow Saturday in the Church of St. Peter and Paul, Kiltullagh, for immediate family only. Private funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery.

Breda Loughrey nee Murphy

Shanaglish, Gort. Private mass for Breda Loughrey tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Private funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Funeral private and for family only.

Marguerite Forde nee Carroll

Brooklodge Nursing Home and formerly of Myles Park, Corofin, Tuam. Removal from Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today for burial in Cummer Cemetery. Funeral and burial for family only. Memorial mass in celebration of Marguerite Forde’s life will be held at a later date.

Fr. Joseph Glynn O.C.D

Cloughnacavna, Gort and St. Teresa’s Clarendon Street, Dublin. Mass for Fr. Joseph Glynn today in Loughrea Cathedral with burial in Abbey Cemetery. Funeral private.