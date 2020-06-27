Death Notices Friday 27th June, 2020

Una Murray nee Cunningham

Coole, Gort and formerly of Peterswell. Mass for Una Murray will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery.

Gerard Moran

Rathmore, Cummer ,Tuam and formerly of Abbeytown, Caherlistrane. Mass for Gerard Moran will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway St. Vincent de Paul.

Pat Cooley

Canteeny, Turloughmore and formerly of Kilskeagh, Athenry. Removal from his residence today at 2 for private mass at 3 in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society. Mass will be streamed live online on Parish Church Lackagh facebook page and parish radio. Memorial mass in celebration of Pat Cooleys life will be held at a later date.