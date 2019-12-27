Death Notices Friday 27th December , 2019

Pat Lane

Annally HSE, Newtown, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church tomorrow Saturday from 3 until 5. Mass for Pat Lane on Sunday at 1.30 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sean Jordan

Coogan Park, Newcastle and formerly of Claddagh Place. Reposing in St. Pio’s Room in The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road on Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Sean Jordan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Joseph McCormick

Cahercrea West, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 6. Mass for Michael Joseph McCormick on Sunday at 1 in Clostoken Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. House private on Sunday and family flowers only, by request.

John Nevin

Ballylogue, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Reposing in the centre of the grounds of Killoran Church tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 7. Mass for John Nevin on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilalaghton Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research.

Margaret also known as Rita O’Brien nee Muldoon

Gortnamona, Headford. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Saturday to arrive at St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel for mass for Rita O’Brien at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Tony Cummins

Tierneevin, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Mass for Tony Cummins tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Gort Cancer Support.

Very Reverend Fr. Christopher O’Byrne also known as Fr. Christy O’Byrne

Parish Priest of Laurencetown and Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Laurencetown Community Centre this afternoon from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown. Mass for Very Rev Fr. Christy O’Byrne tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining church grounds.

Mary Treacy nee Loughlin

Doogara, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Mass for Mary Treacy tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon cemetery.

Mary Ridge

Coismegmore, Furbo and formerly of Dóirechoill, Costello, Connemara. Reposing at The Cillín within Church of Immaculate Queen, Barna this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Mary Ridge tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Inverin.

Maureen Hogan

Carrerea, Kilconnell Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Maureen Hogan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Galway Parkinsons Association.

Nancy Corson nee Sherlock

Moonbaun, Athenry and formerly of Tiaquin and Nashua, New Hampshire, USA. Reposing at Gardeners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 7.30. Funeral cortege arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry at 11.15 tomorrow Saturday for mass for Nancy Corson at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request.

John Joe Goonan

Coolfin, Abbey, Loughrea and Portumna Retirement Village. Mass for John Joe Goonan today at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery.

Peggy Glynn nee Conneely

Ballymoney, Dunmore and formerly of Galway Road, Clifden. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to her home. Mass for Peggy Glynn tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. House private, by request.