Death Notices Friday 26th March 2021

Ann Canavan nee Lynch

Áth Buí, Aille, Inverin and formerly of Upper Annaugh, Clonmany, Donegal. Mass for Ann Canavan will take place on Sunday at 1 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bernadette also known as Bernie Griffin nee Pryle

Killuppaun, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Skryne, Meath. Mass for Bernie Griffin will take place tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Joe Woods

Knocknacarra and formerly of Salthill. Mass for Joe Woods will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass will be streamed live online on the Salthill Parish webcam. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Ó’ Tuairisg also known as Mike Waters

Lochan Beag, Inverin. Removal from his residence this morning at 11:30 to Knock Church, Inverin, for private mass for Michael Ó’ Tuairisg at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Charles also known as Charlie Davis

Castlepark, Ballybane and formerly of St. Finbarr’s Terrace, Bohermore. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow Saturday for private mass for Charlie Davis at 11. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3a30hKjhjBfHi8jaolYU1g. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Nicholas also known as Nick Lawless

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road tomorrow Saturday for private mass for Nick Lawless at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Private cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 3. Service can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com with password NLSAT15. website. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Nonie Healy nee Hannon

Cloonlyon, Ballygar. Funeral cortege will leave her son Joe’s residence in Cloonlyon today for mass for Nonie Healy at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.