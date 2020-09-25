Death Notices Friday 25th September, 2020

Lucy Mahony nee Carty

Knockmoyle, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Lucy Mahony will take place privately on Sunday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill, for immediate family only. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

Ethan Smyth Renton

Boireann Beag, Roscam. Mass for Ethan Smyth Renton will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 1 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Make A Wish Ireland.

Deirdre Dolly

Killbeg, Monivea and formerly of Minna, Inverin, Connemara. Reposing at her home in Killbeg this evening from 5 until 7, for family and friends. Mass for Deirdre Dolly will take place tomorrow Saturday at 4 in Skehanagh Church, for family. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the M.S Society, Galway Branch.

Thomas V Howley

Hawthorn Road, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Dolanstown, Ballydangan, Athlone. Mass for Thomas V Howley will take place privately today at 2 in St. Marys Church, Moore. Funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery.