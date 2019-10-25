Death Notices Friday 25th October, 2019

Siobhán Fogarty nee Griffin

Salthill and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Siobhán Fogarty tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

Helen Fennessy nee Glynn

Garrabeg, Gort. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colmans Church, Gort. Mass for Helen Fennessy tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to St. Colmans Cemetery, Gort. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Bridie Mannion nee Morrissey

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bridie Mannion tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Mary Kelly nee Leonard

Gurraun, Oranmore and formerly of Drimatemple, Castlerea, County Roscommon. Reposing at Tearmeann Mhuire on the grounds of the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for Mary Kelly tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the old cemetery, Oranmore.

James also known as Jimmy Stephens

Milestone, Kilcolgan and formerly of Ballinamana, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Jimmy Stephens tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Rita Dowd nee Naughton

Kilclooney, Milltown, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to her home. Mass for Rita Dowd tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Forde

Sellernane, Mountshannon, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Whitegate this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St.Caimin’s Church, Mountshannon. Mass for John Forde tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Moynoe, Scariff.

Pauline Ward

Mulberry Lodge, John Paul Centre, Ballybane and formerly of Menlo. Reposing at Mulberry Lodge today from 4 until 6. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballybane for mass for Pauline Ward at 2. Funeral afterwards to Menlo cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Mulberry Lodge.

Tommy McDonagh

Lios Na Run, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St Brigids Church, Ballybane. Mass for Tommy McDonagh tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Chrissy Carr nee Cusack

Georges Street, Gort and formerly of Cloone, Gort. Mass for Chrissy Carr today at 2 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s Cemetery, Gort. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Gort Social Services Centre.

David Creane

Castlepark, Ballybane. Mass for David Creane today at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballybane Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Aware.

Martin Ridge

Cuileán, Carraroe and formerly of Presentation Road. Mass for Martin Ridge today at 12 in Carraroe Church. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.