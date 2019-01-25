Death Notices Friday 25th January, 2019

Mary O’Mahony nee Goggins

Dowagh, Cross, Co. Mayo and formerly of Fahy, Westport. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Cross. Mass for Mary O’Mahony on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cross Cemetery. House private, by request.

Donal Kelly

Tryhill, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to Toghergar Church arriving for prayers at 8. Mass for Donal Kelly tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballygar Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sarah Ryan nee Curran

St. Nicholas Road and formerly of Fairhill Road, The Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 6. Private removal tomorrow Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh for mass for Sarah Ryan at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

James Fahy

Gurrane South, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for James Fahy tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Village Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pat O’Shea

Corrolough, Williamstown and formerly of Gurraneredmond, Donoughmore, Co. Cork. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown. Mass for Pat O’Shea on Sunday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private, by request.

Jackie Holmes

Parkmore, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Jackie Holmes tomorrow Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Eileen Lally

The Square, Gort. Mass for Eileen Lally today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery.