Death Notices Friday 24th May, 2019

Marian Staunton nee Dooley

Moylough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Moylough, this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Marian Staunton tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, house private and no mass cards, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maura Flanagan nee Leahy

Coorheen, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema for mass for Maura Flanagan on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Honor Nora Conneely nee Hynes

Grantham, England and formerly of O’Donoghue’s Terrace, Woodquay. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Edward also known as Ned Quinn

Ballinduff, Ardrahan. In his 97th year. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Ned Quinn tomorrow Saturday at 2.30. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Ann Coughlan nee Murray

Esker, Banagher and formerly of Ballinagrieve, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Ann Coughlan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to The Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Brendan O’Toole

Kilbarron, Nenagh and formerly of Cloughjordan and Hearnsbrook, Killimor. Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Brendan O’Toole tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Kilbarron Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilbarron New Cemetery.

Eamon Diviney

Rahylin, Glebe, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Eamon Diviney tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Vincent McDonagh

Moyvilla West, Oranmore and formerly of Salthill. Mass for Vincent McDonagh today at 12 in Clarinbridge Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

John Fahy

Aughclogeen, Claregalway. Private removal from his home today to St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla for mass for John Fahy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.