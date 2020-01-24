Death Notices Friday 24th January, 2020

Bridie Minton

Garbally, Ballinasloe. In her 95th year. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, next to Gulanes this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michaels Church. Mass for Bridie Minton tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Tommy Quigley

Springlawn, Mountbellew. Reposing in the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Marys Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Tommy Quigley tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Abilty West, Mountbellew or Mountbellew Tigers Special Olympics Club.

Brendan O’Halloran

Faunmore, Inishbofin. Reposing at Fatima Hospital Mortuary, Clifden this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Cleggan Pier for 7.30 ferry to Inishbofin. Mass for Brendan O’Halloran tomorrow Saturday at 12.30 in St. Colmans Church, Inishbofin. Funeral afterwards to St. Colmans Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Cepta Casserly nee Shaughnessy

Grangemore, Bishop O’Donnell Road. Reposing at St. Anthonys Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this afternoon from 3.30. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Cepta Casserly tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cope Galway and or Galway Cat Rescue.

Pat McGovern

Suckfield, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 4 until 7. Reposing again at Smiths Funeral Home, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim tomorrow Saturday from 4 until 5.30. Removal afterwards to

St. Marys Church

Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim to arrive at 6. Mass for Pat McGovern on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mary McDonagh

Croydon, London and formerly of O’Flaherty Road, Shantalla. Mass for Mary McDonagh this morning at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

Bridie Egan nee McGrath

Inishnacatreer Cross, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Marys Church, Headford. Mass for Bridie Egan tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cong Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Corrib Mask Search and Rescue.