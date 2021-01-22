Death Notices Friday 22nd January 2021

print

Eileen Moran nee Costello

Manusflynn, Caherlistrane. Mass for Eileen Moran will take place privately on Sunday at 1 in the Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donnaghpatrick Cemetery.

Tommy Maguire

Cahercon, Kinvara and formerly of Artane, Dublin. Funeral cortege will leave his home in Cahercon on Sunday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara for private mass for Tommy Maguire at 1. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Dermody

Meelick, Eyrecourt. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Francis’ Church, Meelick, tomorrow Saturday for private mass for John Dermody at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Rev. Fr. Michael Kenny

Rev. Fr. Michael Kenny, Skeaghard, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and Kilconly. Mass for Rev Fr. Michael Kenny will take place today at 12 in St. Conleths Church, Kilconly, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on farewellfilms.ie. Funeral afterwards to Ballyhaunis Cemetery.

Peggy Mulvey nee Kelly

Tullinadaly Road, Tuam and formerly of Clarinbridge. Mass for Peggy Mulvey will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery.

John Patrick Franklin

Newcastle and Palmerston, Dublin 20 and formerly of Drumcondra, Dublin 9. Mass for John Patrick Franklin will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Galway Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Donations in memory of John, to a charity of your choice.

Martin also known as Máirtin Ruttledge

Fahy, Eyrecourt. Mass for Máirtin Ruttledge will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Fahy Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.

Bridie Cormican

Tonroe, Oranmore and formerly of Clarinbridge and Killely, Kilcolgan. Funeral cortege will leave her home in Tonroe tomorrow Saurday at 10:30 to arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge for private mass for Bridie Cormican at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridgeparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bernard O’Brien

Woodview, Merlin Park and formerly of Kilcornan, Clarinbridge. Mass for Bernard O’Brien will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Mass will be streamed live online on clarinbridgeparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Ita Sheil nee Flaherty

Drimkeary, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Ita Sheil will take place privately today at 1 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery.

Maureen Corcoran nee Colohan

Lakeshore Drive, Renmore and formerly of Ahascragh. Mass for Maureen Corcoran will take place privately this morning at 11 in the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Noel Egan

Curramore, Headford. Mass for Noel Egan will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 1 in St. Marys Church, Claran. Mass will be streamed live online on the Headford parish facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Croí.