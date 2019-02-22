Death Notices Friday 22nd February, 2019.

Bridie Mannion

Cullairbaun, Athenry and formerly of Ballydavid, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Bridie Mannion tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Eileen O’Sullivan nee O’Connell

St. Dominick’s Road, Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for mass for Eileen O’Sullivan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Service.

Rita Garvey nee O’Neill

17 Rosemount Avenue, Armagh and formerly of Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Removal this morning at 10:30 to Church of St. Malachy, Armagh for mass for Rita Garvey at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Sarah Curran nee Brogan

Salahoona, Spiddal and formerly of Cashelmore, Ards, Co. Donegal. Reposing at her home in Spiddal today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Knock Church, Inverin for Mass for Sarah Curran at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tony Duane

, Oldthort, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in the grounds of Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna tomorrow Saturday for mass for Tony Duane at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna.

Michael Heaslip

, Blackrock, Salthill. Funeral service for Michael Heaslip this morning at 11 in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Committal service to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 2. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Claregalway Daycare Centre.