Death Notices Friday 21st December, 2018

Ann Dervan nee Carty

Monearmore, Loughrea. In accordance with Ann’s wishes to aid in the silent teaching of medical students at University College Galway, she will be removed to the NUIG donor programme. Memorial mass for Ann Dervan on Saturday at 12 in Esker Church, Esker, Athenry.

Dennis Geoghegan

Shruthán an Clár and formerly of Rusheeney, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Saturday from 4. Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Dennis Geoghegan on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Christy Burke

Kells, Corofin and Greendal, Clon Road, Ennis and formerly of Killina, Kinvara. In his 94th year. Reposing at St. Brigid’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5 with prayers at 8. Mass for Christy Burke tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ruan. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Clare Care.

Kathleen Ruane nee Ryan

Waterloo, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Kathleen Ruane tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Menlough. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Emily Jennings nee Hanniffy

Tallyho, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Removal from her home tomorrow Saturday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron for mass for Emily Jennings at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Colga O’Dea

Ardgaineen, Claregalway and formerly of The Weir, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Colga O’Dea tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Nancy also known as Anna McCarthy nee Gallagher

Pearse Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Ardara, Co. Donegal. Reposing at her home in Pearse Avenue, Old Mervue today from 2 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Church of the Holy Family Mervue to arrive for mass for Anna McCarthy at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick also known as Paddy Stankard

Ardrahan and formerly of Isserkelly and Headford. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Paddy Stankard tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.

Barbara Davoren nee O’Toole

Corcullen and formerly of Minna, Inverin. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Barbara Davoren tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Egan nee Meleady

Corofin, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Kathleen Egan this morning at 11 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Thomas Fallon

Ballindooley, Headford Road. Mass for Thomas Fallon this morning at 11 Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to John Paul Centre, Ballybane.