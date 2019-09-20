Death Notices Friday 20th September, 2019

Joe McDonagh

Fournacree, Roundstone, Connemara. Reposing at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone tomorrow Saturday from 6 until 9. Mass for Joe McDonagh on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen Cemetery.

Teresa Daly

Southend on Sea, UK and formerly of Deerpark, Ballinasloe. Mass for Teresa Daly on Saturday at 11 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Interment of ashes afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

Michael Reddington

Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Ballinrobe this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Joseph’s Church, Midfield, Swinford for mass for Michael Reddington at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury, Ireland.

Eamon Grealish

Carnmore Cross, Oranmore. Reposing at the family home at Carnmore Cross this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway to arrive for mass for Eamon Grealish at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Claregalway Day Care Centre.

Nuala Lane nee Collins

Chapel Road, Abbeyknockmoy and Waterview, Turloughmore. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Rooms, Ryehill Church, Monivea this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Nuala Lane tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice; Palliative Care and Irish Cancer Society.

Julie Fitzsimmons also known as Joanie O’Neill

Renmore and formerly of England and Colmcille Road, Shantalla. Mass for Julie Fitzsimmons today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Gerry Connell

Coolough, Menlo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Coolough. Mass for Gerry Connell tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.