Death Notices Friday 20th March, 2020

Tommy Broderick

Bruckey, Castlegar. Private family funeral to take place. Memorial service will be arranged and announced at a later date to celebrate Tommy’s life. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Martin Qualter

Tubber Road, Gort and formerly of Baunmore, Claregalway. Mass for Martin Qualter tomorrow Saturday in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Mass and Burial for family members only. A mass to celebrate Martin Qualter’s life will be held at a later date.

Vincent McGuinness

Gortfadda, Woodlawn and New Inn Ballinasloe. A private funeral mass and burial for immediate family will take place. A memorial mass in celebration of Vincent’s life will take place at a later date for all to attend.

Maryanne Geraghty

Knockerasser, Moycullen. Mass for Maryanne Geraghty on Sunday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for family members only. Private burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Welby

Nightingale Nursing Home near Harlow, Essex and formerly of Knockillerre, Oughterard. Funeral arrangements at a later late.

Tom Burke

Lydican, Claregalway and formerly of Tiaquinn, Athenry. Funeral has taken place privately following private prayers. Interment in Renville Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.