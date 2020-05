Michael also known as Miney Garvey Snr

The Village, Capptaggle, Ballinasloe. In his 100th year. Mass for Miney Garvey Snr will take place privately, tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle. Private funeral afterwards to Killalachton Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.