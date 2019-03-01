Death Notices Friday 1st March, 2019.

Micheál Ó’Conaill

Bochúna, Spiddal and formerly of Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Saturday from 6 until 8. Mass for Micheál Ó’Conaill on Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tom Comer

Old Chapel, Oughterard and formerly of Greenwood, Bekan, Ballyhaunis. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4 until 6. Mass for Tom Comer on Monday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Sally Kelly nee Carr

Harbour Road, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Sally Kelly on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Gertrude also known as Gertie Flaherty nee Kelly

Tone Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue on Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Gertie Flaherty on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Anne Kilcar

Liss, Kylebrack and Tullahill, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Ann Kilcar on Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery.



William also known as Billy Fahy

Greyford, Kiltullagh, Athenry. In his 97th year. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 7:30 to Kiltullagh Church. Mass for Billy Fahy on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Rita Lee nee Walsh

Corrib View, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Rita Lee tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Mary Fogarty nee Miller

111 Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe tomorrow Saturday for mass for Mary Fogarty at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Tommy Power

Cruachan Park and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Tommy Power tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Ann Feeney

Kiltullagh, Glenamaddy. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Ann Feeney tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Creggs Road Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care or Galway Hospice Foundation. A shuttle bus service will be in operation during reposing times from Heneghan’s Supervalu, Glenamaddy.

Eamon Harte

Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Eamon Harte tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Liam Hession

Manchester and formerly of Rathfee, Turloughmore. Arriving at Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh this evening at 6:30. Mass for Liam Hession tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.

Bridget Doyle nee Killalea

Wallscourt, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle. Mass for Bridget Doyle tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Martin also known as Marty Morgan

Ardagh, Glinsk. Mass for Marty Morgan today at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Glinsk. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

Brendan O’Shaughnessy

Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 4:30. Removal at 7 to his home. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla for mass for Brendan O’Shaughnessy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Peter Finn

Bushfield, Oranmore. Mass for Peter Finn this morning at 11 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Removal afterwards to NUIG Donor Programme to honour Peter’s wishes. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit.

Peggy Tully nee Walsh

Polnabanny, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell tomorrow Saturday for mass for Peggy Tully at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas’s Ward and Palliative Care Team, UHG.



