Death Notices Friday 1st January 2021

Rita Burchell nee Morrissey

45 Carrowmanagh, Oughterard. Mass for Rita Burchell will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Joseph also known as Joe McCarthy

Glenanail, Tuam Road and formerly of Carrowmore, Cree, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday at 10:30 and will arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar, for mass for Joe McCarthy at 11. Mass will be streamed live online and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Anne Collins nee Duddy

formerly of Shrule Road, Headford, Caltra, Belclare and No.1 Old Racecourse, Tuam. Mass for Anne Collins will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 2 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Committal in Shannon Crematorium at 4. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Burke nee Murphy

Kilcreevanty, Tuam and Letterkenny, Donegal. Mass for Bridie Burke will take place tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on funerals live.ie. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery.

Sister Angela also known as Chrissie Dempsey

The Convent of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of The Mercy Convent Westport, Co. Mayo and Lissalondoon, Craughwell. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea today at 12:15 for mass for Sr. Angela Dempsey at 12:30, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on loughrea cathedral.ie or on church services.tv. Funeral afterwards to The Mercy Convent Cemetery.