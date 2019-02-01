Death Notices Friday 1st February, 2019

Bernard Cassidy

Bearna. Reposing at the Cillín within Bearna Church this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Bernard Cassidy tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Creaven

Grattan Park. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh to arrive at 6:30. Mass for John Creaven tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Philomena also known as Phil Mannion

Ballymaquive, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Phil Mannion tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Michael Mongan

Tullyvoheen, Clifden. Reposing at his residence today from 1 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday at 11:15 to Star of the Sea Church, Claddaghduff for mass for Michael Mongan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Omey Cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning, by request.

Mary Tully nee Connelly

Cloonminda Post Office, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Mary Tully tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Creggs Road, Glenamaddy. House private tomorrow Saturday morning, by request.

Annie Fahy nee Power

Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to Kiltormer Church. Mass for Annie Fahy tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Molloy

Lorrha, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Duniry. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village today from 4 until 7. Mass for Philomena Molloy tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Ray Reilly

Glenatallin, Loughrea. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral tomorrow Saturday for mass for Ray Reilly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken local cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Mary Glynn nee Murray

Derrybrien. Mass for Mary Glynn today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Derrybrien. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s CNU Day Centre, Loughrea.