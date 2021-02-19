Death Notices Friday 19th February 2021

print

John Joe Kelly

Tollinabrone, Menlough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Bray. Co. Wicklow. In his 95th year. Mass for John Joe Kelly will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Marys Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

Margaret Duggan nee Keady

Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road and formerly of Moycullen. Mass for Margaret Keady will take place tomorrow Saturday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Madra.

Frank Cooley

Cloonmore, Tuam. Mass for Frank Cooley will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

John Daly

40 The Maples, Gort. Removal from Monaghans Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Saturday to St. Colmans Church, Gort, for private mass for John Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary Gallagher

Frenchville, Grattan Road, Salthill. Mass for Mary Gallagher will take place this morning at 11 in St. Marys Church, Claddagh. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Polranny Cemetery, Achill Sound, Co.Mayo.

Seán Harty

Pollinore, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Bohermore. Removal from Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this morning at 11:30 to St. Colmans Church, Corofin for private mass for Sean Harty at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Cyril Mogan

Lower Glencoe, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal and formerly of Station Road, Oranmore. Mass for Cyril Mogan will take place privately this morning at 11 in the Sacred Heart/ Holy Redeemer Chapel. Mass will be streamed live online from the Sacred Heart/ Holy Redeemer Chapel facebook page. Interment to follow in the Old Graveyard, Oranmore Village at 4.

Patrick also known as Paddy Whelan

Tulla-Hill and late of St. Brendans C.N.U, Loughrea and formerly of Dunsandle Railway Station, Kiltulla, Athenry. Mass for Paddy Whelan will take place privately today at 12 in Loughrea Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie and churchservices.tv/ loughrea. Funeral afterwards to the family grave in Newcastle West, Limerick.

Kitty Dowling nee Kyne

Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick, Laois and Moycullen. Removal from her home this morning at 10:40 to St. Josephs Church, Mountmellick for mass for Kitty Dowling at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on Mountmellickparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to St. Josephs Cemetery, Mountmellick, Co.Laois.