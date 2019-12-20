Death Notices Friday 19th December , 2019

Alister Adams Kelly

Ballybroder, Loughrea. Reposing at his home in Ballybroder, Loughrea today from 2 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Alister Adams Kelly tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasent Cemetery. House private, by request.

Gerard also known as Gerry Barry

Ballybane and formerly Ennistymon, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Gerry Barry tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Eveen Sheehy

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at the family home in Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy today from 4 until 8. Mass for Eveen Sheehy tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Crumlin Hospital. Shuttlebus service from St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy.

Sr. Theodore O’ Shaughnessy

Convent of Mercy, Mater Hospital, Dublin and formerly of Caraun, Lackagh, Claregalway. Reposing in the Mater Hospital Chapel today from 3 until 5. Eucharist of Thanksgiving at 5. Mass for Sr. Theodore O’Shaughnessy tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Ita Murphy nee McDonagh

The Oaks, Clontarf Road, Dublin and formerly of Willmount House, Athenry. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Athenry at 11.15 tomorrow Saturday for mass for Ita Murphy at 11.30. Funeral aftwerwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Helen MacDermott nee Lynch

Castlegar Nursing Home and formerly of Abbey Street, Ballyhaunis. Mass for Helen MacDermott today at 10 in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.