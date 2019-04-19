Death Notices Friday 19th April, 2019

Anna Higgins nee Buckley

Graveshill, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her son Niall’s residence in Somerset, Clontuskert this evening from 5 until 9. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer, tomorrow Easter Saturday for funeral service for Anna Higgins at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Easter Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre.

Gene Larkin nee Gibbons

Pier Road, Oughterard. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 7. Funeral service for Gene Larkin in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard tomorrow Easter Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ability West, Galway.