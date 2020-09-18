Death Notices Friday 18th September, 2020

John Bermingham

Sandyview Drive, Riverside, Tuam Road. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7 for family and relatives. Removal tomorrow Saturday to the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue for mass for John Bermingham at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Clancy

Lemonfield, Oughterard. Mass for Michael Clancy will take place today at 11 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Paul Corrigan

Gortmore, Rosscahill. Mass for Paul Corrigan will take place privately tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Kilannin Church. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to ICU at University College Hospital, Galway.

Bridie Marnell nee Conneely

Annaghdown and formerly of Corrib Park, Killywongun, Clifden. Removal from her home this morning at 11:30 for private mass for Bridie Marnell at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.