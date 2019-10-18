Death Notices Friday 18th October, 2019

Linda Blake

Meadow Brook Court, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, tomorrow Saturday from 3 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea for mass for Linda Blake on Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. House strictly private at all times and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Asthma Ireland.

Mary O’Brien nee Shine

Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Mass for Mary O’Brien tomorrow Saturday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Sister Hilary Shiel

Mercy Sisters and Mount Pleasant, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Sister Hilary Shiel tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery, Loughrea. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Seamus Flood

Ballynalty, Glencorrib, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Craddock’s Funeral Home, Shrule this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to Church of Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Mass for Seamus Flood tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cross Cemetery. House private, by request.

Brian Feeney

Baile Liam, Spiddal. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Inverin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killéinne Church, Spiddal. Mass for Brian Feeney tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi. House private, by request.

Sarah Moloney nee Kilkelly

Traught, Doorus, Kinvara and formerly of Towangh, Kinvara, in her 99th year. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Kieran’s Church, Doorus, Kinvara. Mass for Sarah Moloney tomorrow Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Parkmore cemetery.

