Death Notices Friday 18th January, 2019.

Kathleen Curley nee Corrigan

Abbey Terrace, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Sunday for mass for Kathleen Curley at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Robert Emmet also known as Rob Neary

Seattle Washington and formerly of Carnmore Cross, Oranmore. Memorial gathering with Rob’s family at Carnmore Cross, Oranmore today from 4 until 9 and again tomorrow Saturday from 2 until 8. Memorial service to take place at a later date. Cremation to take place in USA. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West and or National Council for the Blind of Ireland.

Ann Fahy

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of Cregcarragh, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Ann Fahy tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Kathleen Dillon nee McMyler

Corraneena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 4:30 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell tomorrow Saturday for mass for Kathleen Dillon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridget Mee nee Hanley

Liskea, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Bridget Mee tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Church of St. Therese, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private, by request.

Julia also known as Sheila McCoy nee Cronly

Wellpark Grove and formerly of Inishannagh Park. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Sheila McCoy tomorrow Saturday at 9:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Bridget Hanrahan nee Cox

Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown. Mass for Bridget Hanrahan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Laurencetown.

John better known as Johnny Markham

Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for John Markham tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Kiltormer.

Jim Elliffe

Kilcloghans, Tuam. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Jim Elliffe at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mickie Maloney

Coolough, Menlo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Private removal at 7 to his home. Mass for Mickie Maloney tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Coolough. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Reverend Canon Michael Kelly

retired pp of Craughwell and formerly of Doonane, Colmanstown. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell today from 3. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Reverend Canon Michael Kelly tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery, Colmanstown. Family flowers only, by request.

Pat O’Donnell

Glenbrack, Gort and formerly of Ballintubber, Co. Mayo. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Gort this morning for mass for Pat O’Donnell at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s Cemetery, Gort. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Day Care Centre.